Kenvue Inc (NYSE: KVUE) Shares Declined By -10.67% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 17.75 million Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $19.59 changed hands at $0.26 or 1.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $37.51B. KVUE’s last price was a discount, traded about -41.91% off its 52-week high of $27.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.82, which suggests the last value was 9.04% up since then. When we look at Kenvue Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 17.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.91.

Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) trade information

Instantly KVUE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.35%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 20.75 added 1.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.01%, with the 5-day performance at -4.35% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) is -10.67% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.53 days.