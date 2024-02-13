Kartoon Studios Inc (AMEX: TOON) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 16.98% Incline

In the latest trading session, 1.0 million Kartoon Studios Inc (AMEX:TOON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.49. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.53 changing hands around $0.22 or 16.98% at last look, the market valuation stands at $54.03M. TOON’s current price is a discount, trading about -218.95% off its 52-week high of $4.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.93, which suggests the last value was 39.22% up since then. When we look at Kartoon Studios Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 27.03.

Kartoon Studios Inc (AMEX:TOON) trade information

Instantly TOON is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 18.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6300 added 16.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.24%, with the 5-day performance at 18.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kartoon Studios Inc (AMEX:TOON) is 19.72% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 24.61 days.