Kartoon Studios Inc (AMEX: TOON) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 16.98% Incline

In the latest trading session, 1.0 million Kartoon Studios Inc (AMEX:TOON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.49. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.53 changing hands around $0.22 or 16.98% at last look, the market valuation stands at $54.03M. TOON’s current price is a discount, trading about -218.95% off its 52-week high of $4.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.93, which suggests the last value was 39.22% up since then. When we look at Kartoon Studios Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 27.03.
Kartoon Studios Inc (AMEX:TOON) trade information
Instantly TOON is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 18.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6300 added 16.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.24%, with the 5-day performance at 18.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kartoon Studios Inc (AMEX:TOON) is 19.72% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 24.61 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Kartoon Studios Inc (TOON) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Kartoon Studios Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.88% over the past 6 months, a 13.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -23.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 32.70% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $25.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $19.05 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 32.20%.
Kartoon Studios Inc (AMEX:TOON)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.40% of Kartoon Studios Inc shares while 8.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.35%. There are 8.48% institutions holding the Kartoon Studios Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.50% of the shares, roughly 1.44 million TOON shares worth $2.76 million.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.58% or 0.51 million shares worth $0.97 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.94 million shares estimated at $1.8 million under it, the former controlled 2.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.39% of the shares, roughly 0.45 million shares worth around $0.85 million.