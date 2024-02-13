KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALV) Stock Forecast For 2024: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 2.28 million KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.70 changed hands at -$0.34 or -2.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $542.59M. KALV’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.52% off its 52-week high of $16.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.26, which suggests the last value was 60.13% up since then. When we look at KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 25.38.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) trade information

Instantly KALV was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 16.40 subtracted -2.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 28.16%, with the 5-day performance at 5.87% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) is 21.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.51 days.