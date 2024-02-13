Joby Aviation Inc’s (NYSE: JOBY)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 11.79 million Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.12. With the company’s per share price at $6.31 changed hands at $0.38 or 6.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.39B. JOBY’s last price was a discount, traded about -89.86% off its 52-week high of $11.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.68, which suggests the last value was 41.68% up since then. When we look at Joby Aviation Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.39.

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) trade information

Instantly JOBY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.52 added 6.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.11%, with the 5-day performance at 14.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) is 5.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 74.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 16.79 days.