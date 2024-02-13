JanOne Inc (NASDAQ: JAN)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.11 million JanOne Inc (NASDAQ:JAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.96. With the company’s per share price at $0.67 changed hands at $0.07 or 10.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.30M. JAN’s last price was a discount, traded about -162.69% off its 52-week high of $1.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.22, which suggests the last value was 67.16% up since then. When we look at JanOne Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.28.

JanOne Inc (NASDAQ:JAN) trade information

Instantly JAN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1700 added 10.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.02%, with the 5-day performance at 11.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, JanOne Inc (NASDAQ:JAN) is 15.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22880.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.49 days.