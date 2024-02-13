Is Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) Stock Worth Investing In for High Returns?

In the latest trading session, 2.86 million Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s most recent per share price at $60.39 changed hands at -$0.93 or -1.52% at last look, the market valuation stands at $23.04B. VRT’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.28% off its 52-week high of $64.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.95, which suggests the last value was 80.21% up since then. When we look at Vertiv Holdings Co’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.74.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) trade information

Instantly VRT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 64.18 subtracted -1.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 25.73%, with the 5-day performance at 2.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) is 21.95% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.16 days.