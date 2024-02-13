Is Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 15.06 million Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.39. With the company’s per share price at $40.10 changed hands at $0.38 or 0.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $168.58B. VZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.76% off its 52-week high of $43.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.14, which suggests the last value was 24.84% up since then. When we look at Verizon Communications Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.70.

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) trade information

Instantly VZ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 41.57 added 0.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.37%, with the 5-day performance at -3.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) is 5.80% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 50.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.02 days.