Is Upexi Inc (NASDAQ: UPXI) a smart move or a risky gamble for your portfolio?

In the latest trading session, 0.66 million Upexi Inc (NASDAQ:UPXI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.76. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.49 changing hands around $0.28 or 23.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $30.26M. UPXI’s current price is a discount, trading about -231.54% off its 52-week high of $4.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.57, which suggests the last value was 61.74% up since then. When we look at Upexi Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 53050.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 66.43.
Upexi Inc (NASDAQ:UPXI) trade information
Instantly UPXI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 18.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6500 added 23.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 28.45%, with the 5-day performance at 18.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Upexi Inc (NASDAQ:UPXI) is 31.86% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 35890.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.5 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Upexi Inc (UPXI) estimates and forecasts
Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 40.10% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $30 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Upexi Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $27.22 million.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -120.04%. The 2024 estimates are for Upexi Inc earnings to increase by 73.26%.
Upexi Inc (NASDAQ:UPXI)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.72% of Upexi Inc shares while 6.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.74%. There are 6.32% institutions holding the Upexi Inc stock share, with Team Hewins, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 2.11% of the shares, roughly 0.43 million UPXI shares worth $0.6 million.
Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.32% or 0.27 million shares worth $0.37 million as of Sep 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.21 million shares estimated at $0.3 million under it, the former controlled 1.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.29% of the shares, roughly 58619.0 shares worth around $81480.0.