Is Upexi Inc (NASDAQ: UPXI) a smart move or a risky gamble for your portfolio?

In the latest trading session, 0.66 million Upexi Inc (NASDAQ:UPXI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.76. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.49 changing hands around $0.28 or 23.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $30.26M. UPXI’s current price is a discount, trading about -231.54% off its 52-week high of $4.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.57, which suggests the last value was 61.74% up since then. When we look at Upexi Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 53050.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 66.43.

Upexi Inc (NASDAQ:UPXI) trade information

Instantly UPXI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 18.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6500 added 23.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 28.45%, with the 5-day performance at 18.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Upexi Inc (NASDAQ:UPXI) is 31.86% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 35890.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.5 days.