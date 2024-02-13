Is RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX) Stock Worth Investing In for High Returns?

In the last trading session, 4.77 million RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s per share price at $1.95 changed hands at $0.08 or 4.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.96B. RLX’s last price was a discount, traded about -53.85% off its 52-week high of $3.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.39, which suggests the last value was 28.72% up since then. When we look at RLX Technology Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.52.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) trade information

Instantly RLX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0200 added 4.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.50%, with the 5-day performance at 7.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) is 3.72% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 52.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.88 days.