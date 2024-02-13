Is RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX) Stock Worth Investing In for High Returns?

In the last trading session, 4.77 million RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s per share price at $1.95 changed hands at $0.08 or 4.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.96B. RLX’s last price was a discount, traded about -53.85% off its 52-week high of $3.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.39, which suggests the last value was 28.72% up since then. When we look at RLX Technology Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.52.
RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) trade information
Instantly RLX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0200 added 4.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.50%, with the 5-day performance at 7.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) is 3.72% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 52.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.88 days.
RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) estimates and forecasts
Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -72.60% down from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $67.02 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that RLX Technology Inc ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $61.16 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $48.86 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 37.20%.
The 2024 estimates are for RLX Technology Inc ADR earnings to decrease by -62.23%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.71% per year.
RLX Dividends
RLX Technology Inc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.
RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 47.22% of RLX Technology Inc ADR shares while 29.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.21%. There are 29.66% institutions holding the RLX Technology Inc ADR stock share, with IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.76% of the shares, roughly 60.07 million RLX shares worth $106.32 million.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.02% or 50.68 million shares worth $89.7 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 11.32 million shares estimated at $19.81 million under it, the former controlled 0.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.88% of the shares, roughly 11.14 million shares worth around $19.49 million.