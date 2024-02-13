Is Replimune Group Inc’s (NASDAQ: REPL) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 0.81 million Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s per share price at $7.95 changed hands at $0.19 or 2.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $469.53M. REPL’s last price was a discount, traded about -224.91% off its 52-week high of $25.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.89, which suggests the last value was 25.91% up since then. When we look at Replimune Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.42.

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) trade information

Instantly REPL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.50 added 2.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.69%, with the 5-day performance at 12.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) is -9.76% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.39 days.