Is Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NAAS) Stock Poised for More Growth?

In the last trading session, 1.08 million Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.16. With the company’s per share price at $1.68 changed hands at -$0.11 or -6.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $98.18M. NAAS’s last price was a discount, traded about -660.71% off its 52-week high of $12.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.07, which suggests the last value was 36.31% up since then. When we look at Naas Technology Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.83.
Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) trade information
Instantly NAAS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.0100 subtracted -6.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.53%, with the 5-day performance at -1.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) is 9.80% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.12 days.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -40.47%.
NAAS Dividends
Naas Technology Inc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.
Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Naas Technology Inc ADR shares while 2.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.12%. There are 2.12% institutions holding the Naas Technology Inc ADR stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.66% of the shares, roughly 1.46 million NAAS shares worth $7.79 million.
Millennium Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.14% or 74651.0 shares worth $0.4 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 1.37 million shares estimated at $9.16 million under it, the former controlled 2.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 9484.0 shares worth around $67620.0.