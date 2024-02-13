Is Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NAAS) Stock Poised for More Growth?

In the last trading session, 1.08 million Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.16. With the company’s per share price at $1.68 changed hands at -$0.11 or -6.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $98.18M. NAAS’s last price was a discount, traded about -660.71% off its 52-week high of $12.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.07, which suggests the last value was 36.31% up since then. When we look at Naas Technology Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.83.

Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) trade information

Instantly NAAS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.0100 subtracted -6.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.53%, with the 5-day performance at -1.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) is 9.80% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.12 days.