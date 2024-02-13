Is Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ: CART) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the last trading session, 2.78 million Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $27.38 changed hands at $0.78 or 2.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.67B. CART’s last price was a discount, traded about -56.87% off its 52-week high of $42.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.13, which suggests the last value was 19.17% up since then. When we look at Maplebear Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48.
Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) trade information
Instantly CART was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 27.99 added 2.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.66%, with the 5-day performance at 14.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) is 17.86% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.67 days.
Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $804.17 million. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Maplebear Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $789.22 million.
CART Dividends
Maplebear Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.
Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.98% of Maplebear Inc. shares while 53.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 58.88%. There are 53.59% institutions holding the Maplebear Inc. stock share, with Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 0.02% of the shares, roughly 61966.0 CART shares worth $1.84 million.
First Trust U.S. Equity Opportunities ETF holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 23506.0 shares worth $0.7 million as of Sep 29, 2023.