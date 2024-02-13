Is Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: ITUB) the next life-changing stock to watch out for?

In the latest trading session, 5.98 million Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE:ITUB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.80 changed hands at -$0.17 or -2.37% at last look, the market valuation stands at $32.97B. ITUB’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.68% off its 52-week high of $7.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.09, which suggests the last value was 39.85% up since then. When we look at Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 23.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.46.

Instantly ITUB was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.00 subtracted -2.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.03%, with the 5-day performance at -3.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE:ITUB) is -0.60% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.39 days.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 27.53% over the past 6 months, a 12.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR will rise 17.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.33 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $8.55 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.41 billion and $7.85 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 12.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.71%. The 2024 estimates are for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR earnings to increase by 20.94%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.10% per year.

ITUB Dividends

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March. The 0.00% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.00. It is important to note, however, that the 0.00% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE:ITUB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR shares while 18.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.32%. There are 18.32% institutions holding the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR stock share, with Schroder Investment Management Group the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 1.98% of the shares, roughly 95.99 million ITUB shares worth $654.19 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.33% or 64.66 million shares worth $440.62 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Advisers Investment Tr-JOHCM International Select Fd and iShares Latin America 40 ETF. With 19.33 million shares estimated at $131.75 million under it, the former controlled 0.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Latin America 40 ETF held about 0.37% of the shares, roughly 17.82 million shares worth around $121.45 million.