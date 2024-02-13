Is GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ: GDS) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 1.0 million GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ:GDS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.36. With the company’s per share price at $6.28 changed hands at $0.36 or 6.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.15B. GDS’s last price was a discount, traded about -285.99% off its 52-week high of $24.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.01, which suggests the last value was 20.22% up since then. When we look at GDS Holdings Limited ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.77.

Instantly GDS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 24.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.41 added 6.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.14%, with the 5-day performance at 24.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ:GDS) is -12.53% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.27 days.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GDS Holdings Limited ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -43.58% over the past 6 months, a -3.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for GDS Holdings Limited ADR will fall -126.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 24.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $362.15 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that GDS Holdings Limited ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $367.77 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $343 million and $344.61 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.95%. The 2024 estimates are for GDS Holdings Limited ADR earnings to decrease by -11.51%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.51% per year.

GDS Dividends

GDS Holdings Limited ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 13 and March 18.

GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ:GDS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.69% of GDS Holdings Limited ADR shares while 39.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.47%. There are 39.19% institutions holding the GDS Holdings Limited ADR stock share, with Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.62% of the shares, roughly 15.84 million GDS shares worth $174.03 million.

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.78% or 8.77 million shares worth $96.42 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and James Alpha Funds Tr-Easterly Global Real Estate Fd. With 0.52 million shares estimated at $5.75 million under it, the former controlled 0.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, James Alpha Funds Tr-Easterly Global Real Estate Fd held about 0.27% of the shares, roughly 0.49 million shares worth around $4.76 million.