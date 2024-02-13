Is First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE: AG) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the latest trading session, 3.92 million First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.41. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.29 changed hands at -$0.3 or -6.54% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.23B. AG’s current price is a discount, trading about -88.11% off its 52-week high of $8.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.38, which suggests the last value was -2.1% down since then. When we look at First Majestic Silver Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.66.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG) trade information

Instantly AG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.79 subtracted -6.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.25%, with the 5-day performance at -9.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG) is -23.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.83 days.