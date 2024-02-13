Is Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ: FAMI) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the last trading session, 4.78 million Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s per share price at $1.25 changed hands at $0.11 or 9.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.86M. FAMI’s last price was a discount, traded about -590.4% off its 52-week high of $8.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.02, which suggests the last value was 18.4% up since then. When we look at Farmmi Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19990.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 127.88.

Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) trade information

Instantly FAMI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2600 added 9.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.81%, with the 5-day performance at 19.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) is 5.83% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 35750.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.12 days.