Is Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ: FAMI) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the last trading session, 4.78 million Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s per share price at $1.25 changed hands at $0.11 or 9.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.86M. FAMI’s last price was a discount, traded about -590.4% off its 52-week high of $8.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.02, which suggests the last value was 18.4% up since then. When we look at Farmmi Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19990.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 127.88.
Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) trade information
Instantly FAMI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2600 added 9.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.81%, with the 5-day performance at 19.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) is 5.83% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 35750.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.12 days.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -47.02%.
FAMI Dividends
Farmmi Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.
Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.80% of Farmmi Inc shares while 0.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.55%. There are 0.54% institutions holding the Farmmi Inc stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.28% of the shares, roughly 16398.0 FAMI shares worth $53772.0.
Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.06% or 3423.0 shares worth $11224.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
With 521.0 shares estimated at $1897.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.