Is Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: ELEV) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 1.12 million Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.10. With the company’s per share price at $2.91 changed hands at -$0.09 or -3.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $123.41M. ELEV’s last price was a discount, traded about -102.41% off its 52-week high of $5.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 87.63% up since then. When we look at Elevation Oncology Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.42.

Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) trade information

Instantly ELEV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.21 subtracted -3.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 441.90%, with the 5-day performance at -2.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) is 37.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.5 days.