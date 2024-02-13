Is E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: EJH) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.03 million E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.82. With the company’s per share price at $0.49 changed hands at -$0.03 or -5.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.31M. EJH’s last price was a discount, traded about -5793.88% off its 52-week high of $28.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.40, which suggests the last value was 18.37% up since then. When we look at E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.32.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

Instantly EJH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5600 subtracted -5.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -87.75%, with the 5-day performance at 7.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) is -44.94% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.22 days.