Is E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: EJH) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.03 million E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.82. With the company’s per share price at $0.49 changed hands at -$0.03 or -5.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.31M. EJH’s last price was a discount, traded about -5793.88% off its 52-week high of $28.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.40, which suggests the last value was 18.37% up since then. When we look at E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.32.
E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information
Instantly EJH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5600 subtracted -5.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -87.75%, with the 5-day performance at 7.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) is -44.94% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.22 days.
EJH Dividends
E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.
E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.76% of E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd shares while 1.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.09%. There are 1.07% institutions holding the E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd stock share, with Citadel Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.29% of the shares, roughly 79064.0 EJH shares worth $0.11 million.
Acadian Asset Management. LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 32877.0 shares worth $46488.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.