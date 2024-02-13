Is DocGo Inc (NASDAQ: DCGO) the next life-changing stock to watch out for?

In the last trading session, 1.12 million DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.86. With the company’s per share price at $3.79 changed hands at $0.26 or 7.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $393.78M. DCGO’s last price was a discount, traded about -185.49% off its 52-week high of $10.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.78, which suggests the last value was 26.65% up since then. When we look at DocGo Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.73.

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) trade information

Instantly DCGO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.89 added 7.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.20%, with the 5-day performance at 15.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) is 10.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.28 days.