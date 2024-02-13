Is Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the latest trading session, 6.42 million Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $132.40 changed hands at -$2.45 or -1.82% at last look, the market valuation stands at $43.50B. DDOG’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.18% off its 52-week high of $137.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $62.60, which suggests the last value was 52.72% up since then. When we look at Datadog Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.26.
Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG) trade information
Instantly DDOG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 138.61 subtracted -1.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.08%, with the 5-day performance at 2.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG) is 7.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.15 days.
Datadog Inc (DDOG) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Datadog Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 47.47% over the past 6 months, a 56.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 22.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Datadog Inc will rise 69.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 39.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.80% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 34 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $568.69 million. 31 analysts are of the opinion that Datadog Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $585.95 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $469.4 million and $481.71 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.60%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -77.99%. The 2024 estimates are for Datadog Inc earnings to increase by 34.42%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 33.30% per year.
DDOG Dividends
Datadog Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 13.