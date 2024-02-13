Is Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the latest trading session, 6.42 million Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $132.40 changed hands at -$2.45 or -1.82% at last look, the market valuation stands at $43.50B. DDOG’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.18% off its 52-week high of $137.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $62.60, which suggests the last value was 52.72% up since then. When we look at Datadog Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.26.

Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG) trade information

Instantly DDOG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 138.61 subtracted -1.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.08%, with the 5-day performance at 2.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG) is 7.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.15 days.