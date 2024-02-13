Is Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CADL) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the latest trading session, 1.23 million Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CADL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.77. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.73 changing hands around $0.34 or 24.46% at last look, the market valuation stands at $50.03M. CADL’s current price is a discount, trading about -41.04% off its 52-week high of $2.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.66, which suggests the last value was 61.85% up since then. When we look at Candel Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 16600.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.19.

Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CADL) trade information

Instantly CADL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 34.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9400 added 24.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.69%, with the 5-day performance at 34.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CADL) is 30.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.73 days.