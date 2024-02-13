Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE: BMY) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the last trading session, 14.94 million Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.37. With the company’s per share price at $49.75 changed hands at -$0.06 or -0.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $101.23B. BMY’s last price was a discount, traded about -47.68% off its 52-week high of $73.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $47.58, which suggests the last value was 4.36% up since then. When we look at Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 17.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) trade information

Instantly BMY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 50.05 subtracted -0.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.04%, with the 5-day performance at 3.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) is -0.94% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 31.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.03 days.