Is Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) a smart move or a risky gamble for your portfolio?

In the last trading session, 4.88 million Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.84. With the company’s per share price at $12.32 changed hands at $0.79 or 6.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.76B. BE’s last price was a discount, traded about -108.44% off its 52-week high of $25.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.51, which suggests the last value was 22.81% up since then. When we look at Bloom Energy Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03.

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) trade information

Instantly BE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.47 added 6.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.76%, with the 5-day performance at 11.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) is -5.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 31.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.83 days.