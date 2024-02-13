Is Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 34.11 million Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.39. With the company’s per share price at $33.62 changed hands at $0.55 or 1.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $266.06B. BAC’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.05% off its 52-week high of $35.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.96, which suggests the last value was 25.76% up since then. When we look at Bank Of America Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 42.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.80.

Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) trade information

Instantly BAC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 33.97 added 1.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.15%, with the 5-day performance at 1.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) is 1.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 62.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.41 days.