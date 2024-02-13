Is Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 50.93 million Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.16. With the company’s per share price at $172.34 changed hands at -$2.11 or -1.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1790.16B. AMZN’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.54% off its 52-week high of $175.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $88.12, which suggests the last value was 48.87% up since then. When we look at Amazon.com Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 58.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) trade information

Instantly AMZN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 175.39 subtracted -1.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.43%, with the 5-day performance at 1.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is 11.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 75.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.65 days.