Is Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) Stock Poised for More Growth?

In the latest trading session, 1.53 million Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.93. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.26 changed hands at -$0.17 or -1.86% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.64B. ALIT’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.04% off its 52-week high of $10.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.33, which suggests the last value was 31.64% up since then. When we look at Alight Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.60.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) trade information

Instantly ALIT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 9.53 subtracted -1.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.50%, with the 5-day performance at 1.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) is 10.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.17 days.