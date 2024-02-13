Is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: BABA) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 18.06 million Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.46. With the company’s per share price at $73.14 changed hands at $1.12 or 1.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $175.14B. BABA’s last price was a discount, traded about -45.8% off its 52-week high of $106.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $66.63, which suggests the last value was 8.9% up since then. When we look at Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 25.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.77.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA) trade information

Instantly BABA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 78.34 added 1.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.64%, with the 5-day performance at -2.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA) is 1.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 40.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.09 days.