Investor Confidence Declines As Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Shares Lose -$2.48

In the latest trading session, 1.81 million Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.43. With the company’s most recent per share price at $84.39 changed hands at -$2.48 or -2.85% at last look, the market valuation stands at $138.51B. MS’s current price is a discount, trading about -19.67% off its 52-week high of $100.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $69.42, which suggests the last value was 17.74% up since then. When we look at Morgan Stanley’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.09.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) trade information

Instantly MS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 87.64 subtracted -2.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.50%, with the 5-day performance at -1.99% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is -5.92% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.73 days.