Investor Confidence Declines As Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Shares Lose -$2.48

In the latest trading session, 1.81 million Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.43. With the company’s most recent per share price at $84.39 changed hands at -$2.48 or -2.85% at last look, the market valuation stands at $138.51B. MS’s current price is a discount, trading about -19.67% off its 52-week high of $100.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $69.42, which suggests the last value was 17.74% up since then. When we look at Morgan Stanley’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.09.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) trade information
Instantly MS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 87.64 subtracted -2.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.50%, with the 5-day performance at -1.99% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is -5.92% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.73 days.
Morgan Stanley (MS) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Morgan Stanley share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.37% over the past 6 months, a 16.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.80%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.83%. The 2024 estimates are for Morgan Stanley earnings to increase by 23.11%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.00% per year.
MS Dividends
Morgan Stanley is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 16. The 3.94% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.33. It is important to note, however, that the 3.94% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.22% of Morgan Stanley shares while 63.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.61%. There are 63.42% institutions holding the Morgan Stanley stock share, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 22.76% of the shares, roughly 377.09 million MS shares worth $32.2 billion.
State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.91% or 114.52 million shares worth $9.78 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 39.04 million shares estimated at $3.33 billion under it, the former controlled 2.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.87% of the shares, roughly 31.02 million shares worth around $2.65 billion.