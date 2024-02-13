Investing In Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX: UEC) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 8.96 million Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.90. With the company’s per share price at $7.94 changed hands at $0.23 or 2.98% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.12B. UEC’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.04% off its 52-week high of $8.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.30, which suggests the last value was 71.03% up since then. When we look at Uranium Energy Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.07.

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) trade information

Instantly UEC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 8.01 added 2.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.06%, with the 5-day performance at -0.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) is 14.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 36.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.98 days.