Invesco Ltd (NYSE: IVZ) : Investors Should Not Dump IVZ Stock In 2024

In the latest trading session, 2.37 million Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.45. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.27 changed hands at -$1.1 or -6.72% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.86B. IVZ’s current price is a discount, trading about -26.59% off its 52-week high of $19.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.48, which suggests the last value was 18.27% up since then. When we look at Invesco Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.73.

Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) trade information

Instantly IVZ was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 16.52 subtracted -6.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.41%, with the 5-day performance at -3.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) is -11.63% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.23 days.