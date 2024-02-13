Invesco Ltd (NYSE: IVZ) : Investors Should Not Dump IVZ Stock In 2024

In the latest trading session, 2.37 million Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.45. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.27 changed hands at -$1.1 or -6.72% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.86B. IVZ’s current price is a discount, trading about -26.59% off its 52-week high of $19.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.48, which suggests the last value was 18.27% up since then. When we look at Invesco Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.73.
Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) trade information
Instantly IVZ was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 16.52 subtracted -6.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.41%, with the 5-day performance at -3.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) is -11.63% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.23 days.
Invesco Ltd (IVZ) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Invesco Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.74% over the past 6 months, a 11.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.10%.
IVZ Dividends
Invesco Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 23 and April 29. The 5.16% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.79. It is important to note, however, that the 5.16% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.
Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.70% of Invesco Ltd shares while 87.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.66%. There are 87.15% institutions holding the Invesco Ltd stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.87% of the shares, roughly 53.26 million IVZ shares worth $895.32 million.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.67% or 47.86 million shares worth $804.47 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 14.15 million shares estimated at $237.86 million under it, the former controlled 3.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.64% of the shares, roughly 11.83 million shares worth around $198.84 million.