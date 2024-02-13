Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 1.43 million Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.75. With the company’s per share price at $29.61 changed hands at $1.38 or 4.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.65B. NTLA’s last price was a discount, traded about -60.35% off its 52-week high of $47.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.67, which suggests the last value was 23.44% up since then. When we look at Intellia Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.94.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) trade information

Instantly NTLA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 29.64 added 4.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.89%, with the 5-day performance at 19.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) is 5.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.75 days.