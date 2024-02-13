Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ: INDI): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 1.77 million Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ:INDI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s per share price at $7.49 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.35B. INDI’s last price was a discount, traded about -48.46% off its 52-week high of $11.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.67, which suggests the last value was 37.65% up since then. When we look at Indie Semiconductor Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.74.

With action 21.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.64%, with the 5-day performance at 21.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ:INDI) is 5.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.29 days.

Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Indie Semiconductor Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.07% over the past 6 months, a 35.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Indie Semiconductor Inc will rise 90.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 103.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $72.56 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Indie Semiconductor Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $76.19 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $33.03 million and $40 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 119.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 90.50%.

The 2024 estimates are for Indie Semiconductor Inc earnings to increase by 33.09%.

INDI Dividends

Indie Semiconductor Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 22.

Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ:INDI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.92% of Indie Semiconductor Inc shares while 70.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.32%. There are 70.87% institutions holding the Indie Semiconductor Inc stock share, with BAMCO Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 6.84% of the shares, roughly 11.04 million INDI shares worth $82.68 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.93% or 9.56 million shares worth $71.63 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. With 5.79 million shares estimated at $43.39 million under it, the former controlled 3.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held about 2.60% of the shares, roughly 4.2 million shares worth around $31.43 million.