Iamgold Corp. (NYSE: IAG)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 5.13 million Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s per share price at $2.55 changed hands at $0.1 or 4.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.23B. IAG’s last price was a discount, traded about -30.98% off its 52-week high of $3.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.99, which suggests the last value was 21.96% up since then. When we look at Iamgold Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.76.

Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) trade information

Instantly IAG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.56 added 4.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.79%, with the 5-day performance at 5.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) is 8.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.61 days.