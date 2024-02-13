Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBAN) Shares Are Down -0.47% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 14.16 million Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.11. With the company’s per share price at $12.66 changed hands at $0.25 or 2.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $18.33B. HBAN’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.75% off its 52-week high of $15.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.13, which suggests the last value was 27.88% up since then. When we look at Huntington Bancshares, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.85.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBAN) trade information

Instantly HBAN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.81 added 2.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.47%, with the 5-day performance at 2.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBAN) is -0.47% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 32.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.84 days.