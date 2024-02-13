Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE: HPP) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 1.8 million Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.39. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.93 changed hands at -$1.11 or -13.84% at last look, the market valuation stands at $976.33M. HPP’s current price is a discount, trading about -45.89% off its 52-week high of $10.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.98, which suggests the last value was 42.57% up since then. When we look at Hudson Pacific Properties Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.23.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) trade information

Instantly HPP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.17 subtracted -13.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.59%, with the 5-day performance at -8.37% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) is -21.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.79 days.