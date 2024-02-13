How Will Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 11.36 million Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.11. With the company’s per share price at $6.53 changed hands at $0.1 or 1.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.19B. SWN’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.76% off its 52-week high of $7.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.57, which suggests the last value was 30.02% up since then. When we look at Southwestern Energy Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.57.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Instantly SWN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.58 added 1.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.31%, with the 5-day performance at 2.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is -2.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.96 days.