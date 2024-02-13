Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) Stock’s Potential for Success in the Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.5 million Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.72. With the company’s per share price at $9.90 changed hands at $0.25 or 2.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $889.32M. HAIN’s last price was a discount, traded about -93.54% off its 52-week high of $19.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.01, which suggests the last value was 8.99% up since then. When we look at Hain Celestial Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48.

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) trade information

Instantly HAIN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 11.68 added 2.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.59%, with the 5-day performance at -9.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) is -10.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.45 days.