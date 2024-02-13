Gritstone Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.12 million Gritstone Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.36. With the company’s per share price at $2.25 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $214.52M. GRTS’s last price was a discount, traded about -48.0% off its 52-week high of $3.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.14, which suggests the last value was 49.33% up since then. When we look at Gritstone Bio Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10.

Gritstone Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) trade information

The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.29%. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gritstone Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) is -5.86% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.37 days.