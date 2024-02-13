Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ: GT) Lose -12.69%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the latest trading session, 5.43 million Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.88. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.90 changed hands at -$1.73 or -12.69% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.37B. GT’s current price is a discount, trading about -38.66% off its 52-week high of $16.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.85, which suggests the last value was 17.23% up since then. When we look at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.31.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT) trade information

Instantly GT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -14.20%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 14.00 subtracted -12.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.90%, with the 5-day performance at -14.20% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT) is -9.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.02 days.