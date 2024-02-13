Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) Shares Declined By -6.54% In One Month.

In the latest trading session, 3.6 million Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.53. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.65 changed hands at -$0.15 or -1.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.34B. GTES’s current price is a discount, trading about -18.02% off its 52-week high of $14.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.68, which suggests the last value was 15.57% up since then. When we look at Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.40.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) trade information

Instantly GTES was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 13.30 subtracted -1.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.77%, with the 5-day performance at -4.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) is -6.54% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.25 days.