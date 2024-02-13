Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) Shares Declined By -6.54% In One Month.

In the latest trading session, 3.6 million Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.53. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.65 changed hands at -$0.15 or -1.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.34B. GTES’s current price is a discount, trading about -18.02% off its 52-week high of $14.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.68, which suggests the last value was 15.57% up since then. When we look at Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.40.
Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) trade information
Instantly GTES was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 13.30 subtracted -1.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.77%, with the 5-day performance at -4.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) is -6.54% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.25 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Gates Industrial Corporation plc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 8.45% over the past 6 months, a 0.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.50%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.10%. The 2024 estimates are for Gates Industrial Corporation plc earnings to increase by 0.02%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.50% per year.