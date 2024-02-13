Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the latest trading session, 2.58 million Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.62. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.76 changed hands at -$0.18 or -6.29% at last look, the market valuation stands at $844.30M. FSM’s current price is a discount, trading about -52.17% off its 52-week high of $4.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.58, which suggests the last value was 6.52% up since then. When we look at Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.53.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) trade information

Instantly FSM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.12 subtracted -6.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.63%, with the 5-day performance at -11.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) is -27.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.53 days.