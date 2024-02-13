Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE: FVRR) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 1.31 million Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE:FVRR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.79. With the company’s per share price at $30.50 changed hands at $1.23 or 4.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.17B. FVRR’s last price was a discount, traded about -53.7% off its 52-week high of $46.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.04, which suggests the last value was 34.3% up since then. When we look at Fiverr International Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.68.

Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE:FVRR) trade information

Instantly FVRR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 31.61 added 4.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.05%, with the 5-day performance at 14.96% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE:FVRR) is 18.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.29 days.