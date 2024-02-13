FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FAZE) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 1.34 million FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.11. With the company’s per share price at $0.18 changed hands at $0.0 or 1.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.97M. FAZE’s last price was a discount, traded about -366.67% off its 52-week high of $0.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15, which suggests the last value was 16.67% up since then. When we look at FaZe Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.23.

FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE) trade information

Instantly FAZE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1980 added 1.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.28%, with the 5-day performance at 1.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE) is 3.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.08 days.