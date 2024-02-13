Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 17.93 million Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s per share price at $103.17 changed hands at $1.4 or 1.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $412.35B. XOM’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.99% off its 52-week high of $120.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $95.77, which suggests the last value was 7.17% up since then. When we look at Exxon Mobil Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.88.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) trade information

Instantly XOM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 104.84 added 1.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.19%, with the 5-day performance at 1.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) is 4.56% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 93.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.75 days.