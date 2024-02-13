Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ: EXAI) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the latest trading session, 1.05 million Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ:EXAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.87. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.13 changed hands at -$1.38 or -18.38% at last look, the market valuation stands at $765.88M. EXAI’s current price is a discount, trading about -48.78% off its 52-week high of $9.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.17, which suggests the last value was 31.97% up since then. When we look at Exscientia Plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.50.

Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ:EXAI) trade information

Instantly EXAI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.91 subtracted -18.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.37%, with the 5-day performance at 3.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ:EXAI) is -8.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.37 days.