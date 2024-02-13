Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ: EXAI) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the latest trading session, 1.05 million Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ:EXAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.87. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.13 changed hands at -$1.38 or -18.38% at last look, the market valuation stands at $765.88M. EXAI’s current price is a discount, trading about -48.78% off its 52-week high of $9.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.17, which suggests the last value was 31.97% up since then. When we look at Exscientia Plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.50.
Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ:EXAI) trade information
Instantly EXAI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.91 subtracted -18.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.37%, with the 5-day performance at 3.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ:EXAI) is -8.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.37 days.
Exscientia Plc ADR (EXAI) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Exscientia Plc ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.16% over the past 6 months, a -24.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.60%.
Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ:EXAI)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.90% of Exscientia Plc ADR shares while 27.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.48%. There are 27.40% institutions holding the Exscientia Plc ADR stock share, with Laurion Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.96% of the shares, roughly 6.0 million EXAI shares worth $35.5 million.
SB Global Advisers Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.70% or 5.68 million shares worth $30.28 million as of Dec 30, 2022.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and WisdomTree Tr-WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence & Innovation Fd. With 0.66 million shares estimated at $3.97 million under it, the former controlled 0.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, WisdomTree Tr-WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence & Innovation Fd held about 0.13% of the shares, roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $0.7 million.