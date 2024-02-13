Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) Shares Are Down -72.52% Year To Date.

In the latest trading session, 0.63 million Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.30 changed hands at -$1.45 or -38.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.62M. EXPR’s current price is a discount, trading about -969.57% off its 52-week high of $24.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.74, which suggests the last value was -62.61% down since then. When we look at Express Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 41.95.

Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) trade information

Instantly EXPR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -41.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.88 subtracted -38.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -72.52%, with the 5-day performance at -41.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) is -71.29% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.68 days.