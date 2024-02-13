Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) Shares Are Down -72.52% Year To Date.

In the latest trading session, 0.63 million Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.30 changed hands at -$1.45 or -38.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.62M. EXPR’s current price is a discount, trading about -969.57% off its 52-week high of $24.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.74, which suggests the last value was -62.61% down since then. When we look at Express Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 41.95.
Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) trade information
Instantly EXPR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -41.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.88 subtracted -38.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -72.52%, with the 5-day performance at -41.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) is -71.29% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.68 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Express Inc. (EXPR) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Express Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -84.89% over the past 6 months, a -99.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Express Inc. will rise 6.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 71.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.90% down from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $574.9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $514.33 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.80%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 77.82%. The 2024 estimates are for Express Inc. earnings to decrease by -108.68%.
Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.14% of Express Inc. shares while 19.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.15%. There are 19.41% institutions holding the Express Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.54% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million EXPR shares worth $2.02 million.
Royce & Associates LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.52% or 94393.0 shares worth $1.12 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund. With 0.11 million shares estimated at $1.34 million under it, the former controlled 3.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund held about 1.62% of the shares, roughly 60545.0 shares worth around $0.72 million.