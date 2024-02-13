Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) Stock Forecast: An Analysis

In the latest trading session, 2.23 million Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.64. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.98 changed hands at -$0.11 or -0.79% at last look, the market valuation stands at $47.00B. ET’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.79% off its 52-week high of $14.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.45, which suggests the last value was 18.1% up since then. When we look at Energy Transfer LP’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.92.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) trade information

Instantly ET was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 14.10 subtracted -0.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.29%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is -0.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 42.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.14 days.