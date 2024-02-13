Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) Stock Forecast: An Analysis

In the latest trading session, 2.23 million Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.64. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.98 changed hands at -$0.11 or -0.79% at last look, the market valuation stands at $47.00B. ET’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.79% off its 52-week high of $14.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.45, which suggests the last value was 18.1% up since then. When we look at Energy Transfer LP’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.92.
Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) trade information
Instantly ET was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 14.10 subtracted -0.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.29%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is -0.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 42.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.14 days.
Energy Transfer LP (ET) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Energy Transfer LP share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.89% over the past 6 months, a -26.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -1.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Energy Transfer LP will rise 2.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -12.80% down from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $21.46 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Energy Transfer LP’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $22.93 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $20.5 billion and $21.45 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.90%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.83%. The 2024 estimates are for Energy Transfer LP earnings to decrease by -17.34%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.20% per year.
ET Dividends
Energy Transfer LP is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 13 and February 19. The 8.91% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.25. It is important to note, however, that the 8.91% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.