Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the latest trading session, 6.94 million Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.85. With the company’s most recent per share price at $34.12 changed hands at -$0.77 or -2.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $72.52B. ENB’s current price is a discount, trading about -19.93% off its 52-week high of $40.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $31.03, which suggests the last value was 9.06% up since then. When we look at Enbridge Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.89.

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) trade information

Instantly ENB was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 35.00 subtracted -2.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.27%, with the 5-day performance at -1.56% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) is -7.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 31.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.04 days.