EDIT Stock: More Upside For Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT)?

In the last trading session, 2.0 million Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.97. With the company’s per share price at $8.13 changed hands at $0.68 or 9.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $663.98M. EDIT’s last price was a discount, traded about -46.49% off its 52-week high of $11.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.08, which suggests the last value was 25.22% up since then. When we look at Editas Medicine Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12.

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) trade information

Instantly EDIT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.15 added 9.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.74%, with the 5-day performance at 14.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) is -11.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.32 days.