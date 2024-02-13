DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch DKNG Stock In 2024

In the last trading session, 15.5 million DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.86. With the company’s per share price at $43.61 changed hands at $0.23 or 0.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.33B. DKNG’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.99% off its 52-week high of $44.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.56, which suggests the last value was 64.32% up since then. When we look at DraftKings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

Instantly DKNG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 44.04 added 0.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.72%, with the 5-day performance at 3.96% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) is 30.45% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.59 days.